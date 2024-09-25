Doncaster Rovers aim to shake off Manchester United setback as they eye up club record

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers can set a new club record with victory at home to Chesterfield on Saturday.

Should Grant McCann's side pick up the three points it would make it a startling 12 consecutive home league wins. And that would topple the existing record which was set back in the 1934-35 season and which they recently matched when beating Gillingham in their last home encounter earlier this month.

The run started with a victory over Tranmere back in February before subsequent wins over AFC Wimbledon, Crewe, Forest Green, Wrexham, Walsall, Accrington, Barrow, Accrington (again), Morecambe and Gillingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers go into the contest off the back of a penalty shoot-out loss to Manchester United's under-21s last night. A pulsating game finished 3-3 after 90 minutes before the United youngsters prospered 5-3 in the shoot-out.

Attentions will now quickly turn to the impending visit of the Spireites, although McCann was clear that the setback to Travis Binnion's team was a bitter pill to swallow.

"Every game is important for us, he told the Free Press. "It was just frustrating for us as staff to see a couple of mistakes leading to their goals. The corner (for United's third), we just switch off for the second phase. And then it obviously goes to penalties.

"We practiced them the day before the game and scored ten out of 11. Then in the shoot-out we score four out of five and ultimately that's get us just the one (group) point rather than two."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann will be without Harry Clifton for the game against Paul Cook's side.

Doncaster Rovers' players react to their penalty shoot-out loss to Man United's under-21s.

The former Grimsby Town man will incur a one-match ban after controversially picking up two yellow cards at MK Dons last weekend. He is expected to deliver a full team news update in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's clash.

Chesterfield, who romped to promotion from the National League last term, will be bringing a sizeable following to the Eco-Power Stadium having sold out their allocation of 3,000 tickets.

It will be their first visit to DN4 in almost nine years, when Rovers ran out 3-0 winners in a League One meeting back in November 2015.