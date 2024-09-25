Doncaster Rovers aim to shake off Manchester United setback as they eye up club record

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 25th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Doncaster Rovers can set a new club record with victory at home to Chesterfield on Saturday.

Should Grant McCann's side pick up the three points it would make it a startling 12 consecutive home league wins. And that would topple the existing record which was set back in the 1934-35 season and which they recently matched when beating Gillingham in their last home encounter earlier this month.

The run started with a victory over Tranmere back in February before subsequent wins over AFC Wimbledon, Crewe, Forest Green, Wrexham, Walsall, Accrington, Barrow, Accrington (again), Morecambe and Gillingham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rovers go into the contest off the back of a penalty shoot-out loss to Manchester United's under-21s last night. A pulsating game finished 3-3 after 90 minutes before the United youngsters prospered 5-3 in the shoot-out.

Attentions will now quickly turn to the impending visit of the Spireites, although McCann was clear that the setback to Travis Binnion's team was a bitter pill to swallow.

"Every game is important for us, he told the Free Press. "It was just frustrating for us as staff to see a couple of mistakes leading to their goals. The corner (for United's third), we just switch off for the second phase. And then it obviously goes to penalties.

"We practiced them the day before the game and scored ten out of 11. Then in the shoot-out we score four out of five and ultimately that's get us just the one (group) point rather than two."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McCann will be without Harry Clifton for the game against Paul Cook's side.

Doncaster Rovers' players react to their penalty shoot-out loss to Man United's under-21s.Doncaster Rovers' players react to their penalty shoot-out loss to Man United's under-21s.
Doncaster Rovers' players react to their penalty shoot-out loss to Man United's under-21s.

The former Grimsby Town man will incur a one-match ban after controversially picking up two yellow cards at MK Dons last weekend. He is expected to deliver a full team news update in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's clash.

Chesterfield, who romped to promotion from the National League last term, will be bringing a sizeable following to the Eco-Power Stadium having sold out their allocation of 3,000 tickets.

It will be their first visit to DN4 in almost nine years, when Rovers ran out 3-0 winners in a League One meeting back in November 2015.

Related topics:ChesterfieldGrant McCannManchester UnitedGillingham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.