Doncaster Rovers aim to bounce back from Stockport County loss at Mansfield Town
Rovers held their own for large periods against a team widely considered to be among the strongest in League Two but were punished for slack defending when an unmarked Tanto Olaofe headed home the game’s only goal inside the final ten minutes at Edgeley Park on Saturday.
It was another case of close but no cigar against the division’s big-hitters for Grant McCann’s side, who have also lost to Wrexham and Notts County this season.
The result leaves Doncaster twentieth in League Two and nine points off the play-offs despite their recent improvements.
Rowe said: "They (Stockport) started slowly as well and they have now won six games on the bounce, something we were keen to do – go on a run of games.
"This won’t knock our confidence, we have got lads in the dressing room who understand where we are at.
"We are at a point where we have to learn fast. We can’t dwell on this loss.”
Rovers had won four of their last five contests before the weekend and threatened to upset the script in Greater Manchester.
They created chances to win the game before Stockport’s late breakthrough and were applauded off the pitch by more than 900 travelling fans in a sold-out away end at full time.
Rowe said: “The fans were excellent.
"They will be here for the next one and the next one after that. We need to repay them.”
He added: “We feel we are in a good place right now and we can come to any place in the league and match them.
"It’s not all we want to do. We want to leave with the points.
"We competed for the majority of the game, we will learn lessons and put it right.”
Doncaster return to action at Mansfield Town in the EFL Trophy tomorrow night (7pm kick-off).
The two sides played out a 2-2 draw in the league in August and Nigel Clough’s Stags are the only club in England's top four divisions to remain unbeaten in all competitions this season.
That run stretched to 15 matches following their 0-0 draw against AFC Wimbledon at the weekend.
Rowe said: "We want to bounce back with the right result.”