Doncaster Rovers agree deal with former Portsmouth midfielder after rejected January bids
The 27-year-old is out for the season with injury but Rovers have made his importance clear by tabling fresh terms. He has now committed to the League Two outfit until 2026.
After putting pen to paper, Close said: “I’m really pleased to get this sorted. I really feel that the club is going in the right direction and I’m looking forward to being a part of it over the next two years.
“The way the second half of the season has panned out and if we can keep a lot of the group of players we’ve got now together, I think we’ll have a really good chance of achieving success next year and in the years to come as well.”
The midfielder joined Doncaster from Portsmouth in 2021 and has since racked up 82 appearances for the club. Doncaster received bids for Close in January and opted to turn them down.
Rovers boss Grant McCann said: "We're very pleased to agree a new deal with Ben. Before he picked up the unfortunate injury at Bradford, he was in top form. His performances were of a very high standard and we turned down some bids for him in January. We are looking forward to getting Ben back fit because he's integral for us and how we play."
James Maxwell, Richard Wood and Zain Westbrooke have also penned contract extensions in recent days.
