Doncaster Rovers agree deal to sell forgotten man to non-league club

Louis Jones' time at Doncaster Rovers is over after the club sanctioned his permanent departure.

The goalkeeper has been at the club since the age of 12 but has slipped down the pecking order over the last year. He's made just one senior appearance in the last 12 months and now the club have announced his exit to non-league Dagenham and Redbridge.

The National League side have signed Jones, 26, for what Rovers describe as an 'undisclosed fee'. A statement on Rovers website said: "We thank Louis for his tremendous contribution over his time with the club and wish him the very best for the future."

Jones could make a quickfire debut for the Daggers when they face Yeovil Town on Saturday.

Jones did have a loan spell out at Irish side Waterford last year but only played six times in a forgettable stint.

Manager Grant McCann recently referenced the deep pool of goalkeepers at the club, saying: "We've got to be mindful with Louis because if he played for us then another club came in for him then he couldn't play.

"We have to be really careful and make a decision on whether Louis goes out and plays some games or we keep him around until the end of the season. There's different permutations around it all."

Upon news of his departure, Jones took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a goodbye message: "Just want to thank both the fans and staff for my time at Doncaster Rovers. A lot of ups and downs along the way but playing for your hometown club is something I can be proud of achieving. All the best to the boys for the rest of the season."