The slight winger, 21, had never played men’s football at professional level before the start of the current campaign but scored his eighth goal this term in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Newport County.

Hurst’s emergence has been a highlight of another disappointing season for Doncaster, who have seen their play-off chances slip away in recent weeks and are fast sliding down the table.

On his latest strike, which took a wicked deflection before finding the back of the net, Hurst said: “Of course I’m claiming it.

Kyle Hurst wants to beef up over the summer.

"I’m happy with that. Under the circumstances you don’t feel as good because of how the game went but on a personal level it’s good.

"I’m still striving for more before the end of the season.”

Former Birmingham City youngster Hurst took plenty of people by surprise with his form in the opening months of the campaign after signing a two-year deal following a successful trial during pre-season.

His performances, much like the team’s, have dipped in recent months, which coincided with a period out of the starting XI.

He said: “There’s been a lot of change but I have still enjoyed it. My first half of the season was really good and I would still say my second half has still been good.

"Maybe I could have had a few more goals here and there but I’m still proud of myself.”

Hurst admitted the often physical nature of League Two does not suit his game but felt he had adjusted well.

Discussing how he can improve on a promising first full season in men’s football, Brummie Hurst said: “I have probably got to hammer the gym to get a bit more size and a bit leaner.

"The off-season is coming up, which is going to be massive.

"I want to be fit, I want to be stronger and ready to kick on again.”

While Hurst’s focus is on winning the final two games to help salvage some pride, he is already clear on the goals for next year.

He said: “Pushing for promotion or play-offs, one-hundred per cent.