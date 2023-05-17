News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers ace confirms his departure from club after two seasons

Aidan Barlow has been confirmed he is leaving Doncaster Rovers.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 17th May 2023, 13:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 13:35 BST

Former Manchester United youngster Barlow spent two seasons at the Eco-Power Stadium after being signed by Richie Wellens in the summer of 2021.

The versatile 23-year-old made a total of 49 appearances, scoring three goals.

Two of them came in the final few weeks of this season when Barlow broke into the starting XI amid a string of injuries to his teammates.

Aidan Barlow is leaving Doncaster Rovers.
Taking to social media, Barlow wrote: “The end of another chapter in my book but the beginning of another…

“I’d like to thank everyone at @drfc_official for my 2 years at the club with a lot of lessons learnt, few ups and many downs but that’s football.

“Excited for my new adventure determined and ready to go!”

New Doncaster boss Grant McCann informed the club’s 10 out-of-contract players of their fate yesterday.

Clubs have until Saturday to confirm their retained lists.

McCann wants to sign up to eight new players this summer.

