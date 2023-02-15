The defender’s first-half strike was the difference as Doncaster beat Pete Wild’s Bluebirds 1-0 on Tuesday so seal their third win and clean sheet on the bounce.

But on another day it might have been ruled out.

"I gave the boy (Tyrell Warren) quite a big nudge so I think I was quite fortunate to get away with that,” Maxwell said after scoring his second goal in English football.

Doncaster's James Maxwell celebrates his goal.

The strike, which took a deflection before beating Barrow keeper Paul Farman, was also the Scot’s first career goal with his weaker right foot.

Left-back Maxwell said: “Once it fell I just swung at it and hoped for the best!

"The boys are always on at me for my right foot, so hopefully that will keep them quiet for a bit.

"It was similar to the Carlisle one. I didn’t have a lot of time to think about it, which was ideal for me, especially on my right foot.”

Maxwell celebrated his first goal for the club against Carlisle on New Year's Day by mimicking the throw of a dart.

That earned the 21-year-old a personalised dartboard cabinet.

Last night’s goal was marked with a golf swing and Maxwell is open to suggestions about what comes next.

"I’ve trademarked the sports celebrations,” he joked.

"A couple of the lads said I was after some free golf clubs. I play occasionally, but I’m not a huge fan or looking to get a set of Callaway’s.

"I didn’t know if it was a booking to do it with the corner flag. If we were 4-0 up I’d have done it with that.”

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield was full of praise for Maxwell after he clocked up his 100th appearance in professional football last weekend.

He also singled the youngster out for individual praise at the club’s Meet the Owners event on Monday, noting his recent improved displays amid the team’s upturn in form.

Schofield said: “Since I came into the club he’s gone from strength to strength.

"His performances have been improving all the time.

