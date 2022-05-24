Doncaster Rovers academy coach makes announcement on playing career on social media

But it appears that the 39-year-old midfielder is not ready to hang up his boots just yet.

Former Doncaster Rovers, Derby County, Leeds United and Republic of Ireland midfielder Green helped the Pilgrims reach this season’s National League North play-off final.

Boston lost 2-0 to York City in Saturday’s final.

Paul Green. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Green recently returned to Rovers again by taking a coaching job with the academy.

He briefly returned as a part time fitness coach under Richie Wellens last season before leaving to take temporary charge of Boston.

"Just want to say I’ve loved my time here and sadly it’s time to move on," Green wrote on Twitter.

"To my teammates, coaching staff and especially the fans, you have been amazing but we just couldn’t get over the line.

"Good luck next year."

Green, who is out on contract this summer, made 41 appearances and scored three goals in his two-season spell at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

He took charge of three Boston games as caretaker boss following Craig Elliott's exit.