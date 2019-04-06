Grant McCann hailed a ‘very good away performance’ as Doncaster Rovers snatched a gritty win from their clash with battling Bradford City.

Mallik Wilks smashed in from 25 yards against the run of play midway through the second half to give Rovers 1-0 win over League One’s bottom side.

Grant McCann

Though Rovers were far from their fluid best with the ball, they showed tremendous determination in defence to lay the groundwork for the victory, much to McCann’s delight.

“We weren’t at our best,” he said.

“But we’re at the stage of the season where it’s not about how we perform really.

“As much as we want a performance and we want to play well every week.

“We’ve had two excellent performances at home and this was a very good away performance in terms of defensively, workrate, attitude to defend our goal.

“And when we did get our one chance, we scored.

“It’s really, really pleasing.”

McCann has spoken regularly about his strong desire to prove doubters wrong this season and said he felt there were questions being asked about Rovers’ away record and recent performances on the road.

He said: “I put a little message to the group this week about a lot of people seemed to think this was going to be a home win because of how disappointing we’ve been away from home.

“We want to keep proving people wrong.

“We showed a real grit and determination of how to defend, put bodies on the line.

“Andy Butler and Tom Anderson were outstanding and the two full backs were excellent what what they had to do. And Tommy Rowe and Ali Crawford in front of them.

“There was a real team performance today to get the clean sheet first and foremost and then the victory.”

Bradford 0 Rovers 1