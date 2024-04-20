Doncaster Rovers 4-2 Barrow: Recap stunning comeback win for Grant McCann's side
Grant McCann's men are the form side in the entire country having won their last eight league outings. It's a superb run that has them on the cusp of an unexpected play-off spot.
Today sees them welcome a Barrow side who occupy one of the sought-after spots above them. With a big crowd – most likely the highest home attendance of the campaign – it promises to be a red-hot atmosphere.
What a day
So it finishes Rovers 4-2 Barrow. We’re still not quite sure how!
They are outside the play-offs on just goal difference now! And have a game in hand.
Nine wins on the spin. Life is pretty good right now for McCann’s men. Stay with us for reaction through the night.
GOAL
Ironside taps in right at the death for a fourth. Unsavour scenes follow as lots of fans run on the pitch. Play resuming now.
Sub
Broadbent on for Adelakun. Into the last knockings now.
Added time
Seven minutes added on
This team
Unbelievable atmosphere now at DN4 as Rovers have completely turned it around. What a showing. Into the final minute of normal time.
GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL
3-2. Biggins header. Wow.
Adelakun goes through on goal and there was never any doubt was there? Fine finish. 2-2
GOALLLLLLLLLLLLL
2-2 Adelakun
Wow
Biggins denied from a yard or so out. Hurst whipped it in and somehow Barrow don’t concede. All Rovers now.
Close
Adelakun’s free-kick across the ground evades everyone. Rovers pushing big time here.