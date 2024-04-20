Doncaster Rovers 4-2 Barrow: Recap stunning comeback win for Grant McCann's side

Rovers are on a superb run of form, especially at the Eco-Power Stadium where they have won the last seven outings. Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD.

Grant McCann’s men are the form side in the entire country having won their last eight league outings. It’s a superb run that has them on the cusp of an unexpected play-off spot.

Today sees them welcome a Barrow side who occupy one of the sought-after spots above them. With a big crowd – most likely the highest home attendance of the campaign – it promises to be a red-hot atmosphere.

If you were not one of the lucky ones able to get a ticket, fear not. We’ll be keeping you up-to-date throughout the afternoon.