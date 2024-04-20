Live

Doncaster Rovers 4-2 Barrow: Recap stunning comeback win for Grant McCann's side

Doncaster Rovers welcome Barrow for their final home game of the regular league season.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 20th Apr 2024, 13:30 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 17:04 BST
Rovers are on a superb run of form, especially at the Eco-Power Stadium where they have won the last seven outings. Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD.Rovers are on a superb run of form, especially at the Eco-Power Stadium where they have won the last seven outings. Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD.
Rovers are on a superb run of form, especially at the Eco-Power Stadium where they have won the last seven outings. Picture Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD.

Grant McCann’s men are the form side in the entire country having won their last eight league outings. It’s a superb run that has them on the cusp of an unexpected play-off spot.

Today sees them welcome a Barrow side who occupy one of the sought-after spots above them. With a big crowd – most likely the highest home attendance of the campaign – it promises to be a red-hot atmosphere.

If you were not one of the lucky ones able to get a ticket, fear not. We’ll be keeping you up-to-date throughout the afternoon.

Stay tuned to our blog below for regular updates through the day:

Rovers v Barrow - LIVE

17:06 BST

What a day

So it finishes Rovers 4-2 Barrow. We’re still not quite sure how!

They are outside the play-offs on just goal difference now! And have a game in hand.

Nine wins on the spin. Life is pretty good right now for McCann’s men. Stay with us for reaction through the night.

17:02 BST

GOAL

Ironside taps in right at the death for a fourth. Unsavour scenes follow as lots of fans run on the pitch. Play resuming now.

16:58 BST

Sub

Broadbent on for Adelakun. Into the last knockings now.

16:54 BST

Added time

Seven minutes added on

16:51 BST

This team

Unbelievable atmosphere now at DN4 as Rovers have completely turned it around. What a showing. Into the final minute of normal time.

16:51 BST

GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL

3-2. Biggins header. Wow.

16:47 BST

Adelakun goes through on goal and there was never any doubt was there? Fine finish. 2-2

16:46 BST

GOALLLLLLLLLLLLL

2-2 Adelakun

16:44 BST

Wow

Biggins denied from a yard or so out. Hurst whipped it in and somehow Barrow don’t concede. All Rovers now.

16:42 BST

Close

Adelakun’s free-kick across the ground evades everyone. Rovers pushing big time here.

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Grant McCann