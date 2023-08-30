Doncaster Rovers 1-2 Everton: Grant McCann and Sean Dyche give their verdicts

League Two Rovers emerged with plenty of credibility upon their exit from the competition following a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Premier League opposition.

They had taken a deserved first-half lead through Joe Ironside’s header before Everton’s new £30 million strike Beto brought his side level in the 73rd minute.

Arnaut Danjuma struck late on to prevent penalties after Everton stamped their quality on the match following a slow start at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Arnaut Danjuma of Everton celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Doncaster Rovers and Everton at Keepmoat Stadium on August 30, 2023 in Doncaster, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"I’m pleased, we are proud of the boys’ performance,” said McCann.

"We played against a top-class team. Particularly in the first half I thought we were excellent.

"The second half was difficult with the changes they made, they seemed to get a lot, lot stronger. But right up until they scored I thought we were good.

"There was a lot of positives for us to take tonight.”

Blues boss Sean Dyche made a triple switch at the break as he introduced Beto alongside former England international Ashley Young and experienced midfielder Idrissa Gueye.

Dyche made just four changes from the side that played Wolves in the Premier League last weekend, with Everton’s starting XI totalling £183 million in value according to their transfer fees.

But they were second best for large periods against a spirited Rovers, who rose to the occasion in front of 11,430 fans at the Eco-Power Stadium.

"Fair play to Doncaster, they took it on in the right way,” said Dyche.

"They had a free hit on us and used it wisely.

"We weren't at the races in the first half. It's a big learning curve for our young players.

"In the second half we put more experienced players on who played very well. I thought they made a big difference."

Ironside’s opener was shown to be offside by TV replays, which also picked up a second-half handball by Vitality Mykolenko inside the box when he blocked Mo Faal’s goalbound effort.

“I don’t know why it (officiating) can be so inconsistent,” said McCann.

"You see them given on Saturday’s all over the country. Tonight it doesn’t go our way. It’s frustrating.”