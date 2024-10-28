Doncaster non-league latest: Rossington draw as Doncaster City win again

d

We take a look at how our local non-league sides got on over the weekend.

Rossington Main had to settle for a share of the points in a 1-1 draw away at Beverley Town in the NCEL Premier Division. Oliver Nowak's opener was cancelled out shortly after by Ed Birch's strike. Main were indebted to their goalkeeper Shay Buxton after he saved a late penalty.

In Division One, Armthorpe Welfare's return to form ended with a 2-1 loss at home to South Leeds. Harry Charlotte scored a late consolation to give the scoreline more respectability but it's now six losses in their last seven league outings. Club Thorne's proposed home game with Nostell was postponed owing to ongoing problem with the changing rooms at Moorends.

In the Central Midlands, Friday night saw Yorkshire Main edged out in a seven-goal thriller by Kiveton MW in a game played at the plush facility at Sheffield’s Olympic Legacy Park. Main came close with Harry Shepherd, Jack Farrar and Ashton Short all on target.

Doncaster City romped to a 5-0 win at Glapwell. Jack McKay gave them the opening goal in the 15th minute, Callum Nicell stretching the lead with two in two minutes just before half-time. Josh Meade increased the gap on 64 minutes before Nicell completed his hat trick ten minutes later.

All the goalscoring action came in the first 18 minutes at SJR Worksop where AFC Bentley went home with the points from a 2-1 win. Bentley were two up by the ninth minute, Brad Maddison scoring both. Oli Perry’s goal for the home side came after 14 minutes and that's how it stayed.

Hatfield Town climbed to fifth after a 2-0 win over Harworth Colliery, with Clayton Cherowbrier scoring both just after the break. Rossington Main Reserves had another day to forget, losing 4-0 to Staveley MW Reserves.