News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Doncaster junior football team beats counties biggest cities to win Yorkshire Cup Trophy

A junior football team from Doncaster beat off competition from the county’s biggest cities to win the Yorkshire Cup Trophy.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 27th Sep 2023, 13:40 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Schools Football Association under-11s won the 2023/24 edition of the one-day tournament at Thorp Arch, Leeds United's training ground, last weekend.

Doncaster beat Wakefield on penalties in the final after a 0-0 draw. They overcame two teams representing Leeds, York and Barnsley on their unbeaten run to glory, conceding just one goal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was a really good day,” said James South, whose son Harley, from Auckley, represented Doncaster.

Doncaster Schools Football Association under-11s won the 2023/24 edition of the one-day tournament at Thorp Arch, Leeds United's training ground.Doncaster Schools Football Association under-11s won the 2023/24 edition of the one-day tournament at Thorp Arch, Leeds United's training ground.
Doncaster Schools Football Association under-11s won the 2023/24 edition of the one-day tournament at Thorp Arch, Leeds United's training ground.
Most Popular

Auckley School pupil Harley, who turns 11 on Saturday, also plays for Leeds United’s academy and is one of several talented youngsters in the team.

"The team itself is really strong, it combines lads from Doncaster Rovers’ academy and grassroots and then there’s Harley who's at Leeds,” said proud dad James.

"There’s another lad who is at Rotherham. It’s really good for all the lads to come together and represent Doncaster.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doncaster Schools under-11s enjoyed a winning start to the season as they beat Sheffield Schools 5-1 in their opening game the weekend before the tournament.

"They are quite relentless,” said James.

"They have got a winning mentality and went into the tournament thinking they wanted to win it.”

Harley, who plays in central midfield for the team, joined Leeds from Armthorpe aged seven.

"It’s football, football, football with him,” said James.

"Even if nothing was to come of it, the opportunities they get are really good.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In the summer he went to a tournament in Italy with teams like PSV, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

"It’s a great experience.”

The Doncaster team included: Harrison White (Red Star), Henry Martland (Red Star), Sam Perkins (Rotherham United), Jacob Crookes (Red Star), Alfie Plumbe (Doncaster Rovers), Oliver Quinn (Doncaster Rovers), Jack Ilsley (Doncaster Rovers), Pryce Connel (Doncaster Rovers), Joel Deakes (Red Star), Tyler lock (Red Star), Harley South (Leeds United), Flynn killgallon (Red Star), Frankie Hoyle (Red Star), Zack Backhouse (Red Star), Bobby Sedgewick (Doncaster Rovers), Jayden Pahall (Red Star)

Related topics:DoncasterHarleyLeeds UnitedDoncaster RoversLeeds