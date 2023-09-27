Doncaster junior football team beats counties biggest cities to win Yorkshire Cup Trophy
Doncaster Schools Football Association under-11s won the 2023/24 edition of the one-day tournament at Thorp Arch, Leeds United's training ground, last weekend.
Doncaster beat Wakefield on penalties in the final after a 0-0 draw. They overcame two teams representing Leeds, York and Barnsley on their unbeaten run to glory, conceding just one goal.
"It was a really good day,” said James South, whose son Harley, from Auckley, represented Doncaster.
Auckley School pupil Harley, who turns 11 on Saturday, also plays for Leeds United’s academy and is one of several talented youngsters in the team.
"The team itself is really strong, it combines lads from Doncaster Rovers’ academy and grassroots and then there’s Harley who's at Leeds,” said proud dad James.
"There’s another lad who is at Rotherham. It’s really good for all the lads to come together and represent Doncaster.”
Doncaster Schools under-11s enjoyed a winning start to the season as they beat Sheffield Schools 5-1 in their opening game the weekend before the tournament.
"They are quite relentless,” said James.
"They have got a winning mentality and went into the tournament thinking they wanted to win it.”
Harley, who plays in central midfield for the team, joined Leeds from Armthorpe aged seven.
"It’s football, football, football with him,” said James.
"Even if nothing was to come of it, the opportunities they get are really good.
"In the summer he went to a tournament in Italy with teams like PSV, AC Milan and Inter Milan.
"It’s a great experience.”