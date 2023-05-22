Scawthorpe Scorpions Under-13s have become a force to be reckoned with after completing their rise to Division One of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Women & Girls League.

The team originally formed at Under-10s level in 2019 and came close to calling it a day not long after due to dropouts.

But their future looks bright after winning two league titles in as many seasons, including a league and cup double last year.

Scawthorpe Scorpions Under-13s enjoying their success.

Andy Walkden, who has been the team’s assistant manager since 2020, said: “There has been not one game where these girls have not given 100 per cent since I have been at the club and that’s all we ask.

"They thoroughly deserve every accolade they have received and will always go down as the first Scawthorpe girls team to win a competitive trophy.”

Manager Andy Bidwell added: “The team has always focused on developing the girls and getting the best out of them, winning trophies is a by-product of the girl’s hard work and determination.”

The free-scoring Scorpions have netted no fewer than 263 goals over the last two seasons and have won 45 out of their 52 matches, losing just four times.

Assistant boss Andy added: “They were getting smashed every week before and it was a bit of a shambles. We came in, kept most of the side and went on the most ridiculous run.