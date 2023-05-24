Mark Walker, his son Josh and Adam Deakin came up with the idea to form Bentley Village FC during a Sunday afternoon drinking session at Murphys Sports Bar two years ago.

The team, which is managed by Mark, won the Doncaster Rovers Saturday League Division One in their inaugural season as they went unbeaten and also lifted the league cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This term they went one better and won the Premier Division, as well as the Premier Division Cup and Doncaster & District FA Challenge Cup.

Bentley Village FC.

"It’s incredible,” said Adam, the club’s president.

"We got into it thinking it’s going to be a group of friends, we are all going to go out and have a great time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We just wanted to have fun. To achieve what we have done in such a short space of time has just been phenomenal.”

The club will not be promoted for next season, which begins in August, as their current ground at Anchorage Lane failed to meet the Central Midlands League’s requirements.

But plans are in the pipeline to move to a new home in the city.

Adam said: “We just want to keep improving and go as far as we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s no end to where we can get to, every team’s gets into football to get as far as they can.

"Hopefully one day we can be the best team in Doncaster, I think most teams would want that but we are some way off."

Murphys Sports Bar remains central to Bentley Village’s existence and hosts the team and their opponents after home games.

Josh is also the club’s vice president.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam said: “We are all friends, Mark used to be coach for a different team, Sutton, we were in the pub watching football and having a chat and he said he wanted a little bit more responsibility.

"Me and Josh said we knew enough players, we will set our own team up. That was pretty much exactly two years ago.