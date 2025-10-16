Doncaster City youngster shines for Championship club Hull City in dominant win

Doncaster City's Ben Dyer impressed for Hull City's under-21s earlier this week. Picture: @DoncasterCityFC/X.

A youngster from non-league Doncaster City has made a quick impression whilst on a week-long stay at an EFL Championship club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Dyer is spending time with Hull City after being invited to join their under-21s cohort. It's understood that Andy Dawson, Hull's head of player development, watched Dyer at close quarters before inviting him along to train with the under-21s at Hull. Dyer recently hit a hat-trick for City and certainly made the most of his chance at the second tier Tigers.

Doncaster City posted a picture of Dyer in a Hull shirt following a run-out in East Yorkshire earlier this week, writing: "Earlier today 18-year-old Ben Dyer featured in Hull City U21s 4-1 win over Crewe Alexandra U21s in the Professional Development League. He put in an excellent display which included 2 assists. As a club we’re so proud of his development to date and we take so much pleasure to be able to prove opportunities for young talent."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City have a history of seeing some of their young players go on trial or spend extended periods at clubs in the EFL. The Free Press told the story back in 2023 of how Rio Allan was invited along to Stoke City, where he took part in training and an in-house game alongside some of the club’s first-team players.

Meanwhile, City's up-and-down start to life in NCEL Division One continued on Wednesday night as they were beaten 4-0 at home by Wakefield. That halted their momentum after back-to-back, morale-boosting victories over South Leeds and Nostell MW recently. City are 15th in the 22-team table, having garnered 19 points from 16 games so far.