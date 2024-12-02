Doncaster City get bumper turnout as striker scores seven and free kits are dished out
Ambitious City chose the fixture as their designated kids' kit giveaway, as previously reported by the Free Press. The turnout was certainly a good one, with the official attendance listed at 1,104. As for the game itself, Jordan Turner stole all the plaudits with an incredible seven-goal haul - he also had a penalty saved. Harrison Poulter was also on the scoresheet as City moved to within a point of Central Midlands Premier Division North leaders Dinnington Town.
Elsewhere, Elite lost 4-1 at home to Kiveton MW whilst Hatfield Town came from two goals down to take a point at AFC Phoenix in an entertaining 3-3 draw.
In the NCEL it was a day to forget with all three of our sides losing. In the Premier, Rossington Main suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat at home to high-flying Golcar United.
In Division One, Armthorpe Welfare were beaten 1-0 at Appleby Frodingham and Club Thorne Colliery suffered a last-gasp 2-1 setback at Wakefield.
