Doncaster Boys celebrate more success after being crowned best in Yorkshire

Doncaster Schools Football Association, otherwise known as Doncaster Boys, has gone from strength to strength since it was reestablished in 2018 and this season saw the Under-11s and Under-12s win their respective leagues.

Both sides held off competition from the likes of Leeds, Sheffield and Bradford, who have far bigger talent pools to pick from.

"As an association we are absolutely flying,” said Shaun Tetley, who oversees Doncaster Boys.

Shaun (centre) pictured with the Under-12s team following their recent 6-0 win over Wakefield.

“We’re getting results we have never heard of. We should never finish above Leeds and Sheffield with a lot more kids to choose from.”

Since its reformation five years ago no fewer than 58 youngsters who have represented Doncaster Schools have progressed into academies, Shaun said.

There are also plans to launch a girls team for next season, who will join the 200 youngsters already involved in the association from Under-7 to Under-15s level.

More recently some of the age groups have pitted themselves against the academy teams of Manchester City and Manchester United.

Shaun, who is one of 30 coaches and volunteers involved in the association, said: “We are doing really well with it.

"We are also doing things right. There’s a lot of people in football that are in it for a pound note. That’s not how this should be.

"We are in it for the kids, not for a pound note.”

Last weekend the highly regarded Under-12s age group contested the final of the Yorkshire Cup against Sheffield at the Eco-Power Stadium, finishing as runners-up after a 2-0 defeat.

The Under-13s Second XI fared better as they beat Goole to lift the Selby & District League Cup.

Shaun represented Doncaster Schools as a child and was behind its reformation.

He said: "I was working at Sheffield United at the time and Sheffield and Barnsley schoolboys used to come on trial.

“I made some enquiries and it was running out of Balby Carr, I think they had one team at Under-15 level.