Doncaster-born player dubbed 'next John Stones' makes his EFL debut against Newcastle United
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sixteen-year-old Harrison Duncan played 71 minutes of Rotherham United's EFL Trophy victory over Newcastle United's under-21s on Tuesday night. Duncan joined the Millers from Doncaster City and has quickly won plenty of plaudits, being likened to England star Stones. A recent national newspaper report suggested West Ham and Manchester City are keeping tabs on the centre-half.
If his debut is anything to go by, then the future bodes well for Duncan.
Millers' assistant Paul Raynor said of his performance: "Sometimes young players come up and train with the first team and they're like rabbits in the headlights - Harrison wasn't fazed by that and he wasn't fazed tonight.
"It's another step in his learning process. He took his chance with both hands and we're delighted with him."
Duncan trains regularly with the first team during the week while turning out for the club's under-18 side. He signed a scholarship earlier this year with Rotherham.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.