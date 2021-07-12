Doncaster-born former Rovers midfielder Mick Bates dies aged 73

Born in Armthorpe, Bates spent the majority of his career with Leeds United during the incredibly successful Don Revie era at the club.

He was mainly a squad player during his time at Elland Road due to the presence of the likes of Billy Bremner and Johnny Giles but would make enough appearances to earn a winner’s medal when Leeds won the league title in 1974. He also appeared in the 1971 Fairs Cup final against Juventus, scoring the away goal that proved pivotal in Leeds winning the competition.

Along with other members of the Revie era, Bates was given the Freedom of the City of Leeds in 2019 as part of the club’s centenary celebrations.

Mick Bates (centre) in 2000 alongside then-Rovers boss Ian Snodin and assistant Glyn Snodin

It would be Bremner who brought Bates to Rovers in 1980, signing him from Bradford City after a spell at Walsall.

He made only a handful of appearances for his hometown club and retired from professional football in 1981.

