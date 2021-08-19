Doncaster Belles hope to build on opening day win at Burton

Andy Butler

Hannah McWilliams’ second half header earned Belles a hard fought 1-0 win at Burton Albion in their FAWNL Division One Midlands opener at the weekend.

Head coach Andy Butler said afterwards: “Three points is all that matters.

“It’s the first game of the season, players are nervous and they didn’t know what they were coming up against.

“I want them to believe in themselves a bit more because if they do the basics right, they’ll be alright.”