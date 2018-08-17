Doncaster Alliance League round-up: Premier Division champions and newcomers beaten on opening day

Defending Doncaster Sunday Alliance League Premier Division champions Canal Tavern suffered a 2-0 home defeat against Scawthorpe Athletic on the opening day of the 2018-19 campaign.

Matt Kilvington scored twice as Carpenters Arms beat FC Romarnsley, promoted to the top flight from last season’s Division Two along with Upton Wrangbrook, by the odd goal in five. Jack Farrar also netted.

Durban and Balby Athletic battled out a 3-3 draw.

Upton Wrangbrook lost 4-1 at Rakkam in their first ever Premier Division game. Brett Lucas notched a hat trick for the winners with Lewis Byrton also chipping in. Marvin Buckley replied.

FC Cumberland posted the biggest score of the day when recording a 14-2 win at Real Bridge A in the Championship.

The Beverley Inn beat hosts Bessacarr by the odd goal in seven. Dunscroft Social, who beat visiting FC Independent, also won 4-3.

Plough Inn Rovers and Bentley West End S&S featured in a 3-3 draw.

Rosehill Press, for whom Paul Thompson, William Rowley, Robert Lee and Ryan Ambler netted, got off the mark at the first attempt when bagging a 4-2 win at Wheatley Club.

White Hart (Askern) kicked their Division One campaign off with a 7-0 win over visiting Auckley. Scott Stewart, Marcus Butler, Craig Squire, Brachen Steel, Lewis Hall, Lewis North and Josh Illman all found the net.

It was a much closer affair at Wheatsheaf (Doncaster) who had to settle for a 2-1 win over Rossington Athletic. Daniel McDonald and Lewis Iwanyokyj shared the goals.

Paul Bradley’s hat trick proved in vain as Ivanhoe went down 5-4 at home to Pit Club Miners. Sam Booker also netted for the Sprotbrough side.

AFC Balby went down 3-1 at Finningley Athletic whose goals were shared by Adam Riley, Bryn Iwanyckyj and Lewis Truman.

The Salutation bagged a 2-0 win at Windmill Wanderers thanks to goals by George Wallis and Andy McMahon.

SFC Wadworth wasted little time in throwing down the gauntlet to their Division Two rivals when romping to a 10-1 win at Cantley.

Tom Doherty, Jono Crofts and Tristan Taylor all bagged a brace for the winners with Nathan Ashbridge, Callum Hall and Grant Hill also chipping in.

Parklands had no answer to the threat posed by Adi Parker, who scored eight of the FC Schoolboy goals in their 9-0 win. Jake Holdsworth completed the scoring.

Carcroft Village Social Club won 3-2 away at AFC Rossington thanks to goals by Brett Stewart, Kieran Blagden and Patrick Church.

It was the same score at Eden Arms, for whom Ash Barton and Simon Squires shared out the consolation goals, as FC Wheatley Hills came away with the spoils.

Edlington Welfare scored four without reply at home to Balby Rovers.