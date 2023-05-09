Schofield was sacked less than 24 hours after Doncaster suffered their 23rd defeat of the season as they were beaten 2-1 at Walsall on the final day, which confirmed their final position of 18th in League Two.

The former Huddersfield Town boss was appointed in October with Rovers 12th and while they threatened to break into the play-offs they won just two of their final 16 games amid injuries to several key players.

Posting on Twitter, Adam Gittings wrote: “Right decision imo! But let's hope the club makes the right decisions going forward now. All good replacing someone, but it has to be the right appointment or it'll be pointless...Which is what happened when we got rid of Wellens and McSheffrey."

Danny Schofield (right) pictured with his assistant Chad Gribble (left).

Andrew Audsley said: “Absolutely delighted, it's been a horrendous season. Big respect for him for trying to make it work but never has a change been needed so much.”

@stuart_clegg posted: “I’m weirdly shocked by this. I hope there is a replacement lined up and we don’t waste half the summer going through a process.”

John Coyle wrote: “In the end, the job was too big for Danny. He needs to gain experience under a manager he trusts before having another go in the hot seat.

"I wish him well, but it's the correct decision.”

Adam Bateman said: “He was more suited to academy football were results do not matter as much.

“The mistakes of previous managers can not be repeated again with the next appointment. Hiring from an academy level appears to bring a mindset unsuited to football where points matter.”

Rodger Buckley posted: “Better late than never, but DO NOT make the same mistake with his replacement. The club needs EXPERIENCE to get things moving again, and a wad of money to support him (or her).”

Doncaster chairman David Blunt said the plan is to announce Schofield’s successor within 10 days.

Claire Brandon wrote: “Please learn from this and get an experienced man for the job."