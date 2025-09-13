'Disappointed we didn't get four or five' - Wigan boss Ryan Lowe on win over Doncaster Rovers

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 13th Sep 2025, 18:30 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2025, 18:40 BST
Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe felt his side could have sealed an even-bigger margin of victory against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

The Latics recorded a 3-0 victory against an out-of-sorts Rovers who suffered only their second loss of the campaign. After being denied an early penalty for a foul on Luke Molyneux, Rovers conceded the opener just after when Dara Costelloe tapped in after an error from Thimothee Lo-Tutala. Matt Smith then doubled the lead before Fraser Murray’s long-range effort killed the contest entirely.

"We were well worthy of the three-nil," Lowe said post-match. "I thought we were excellent, and there's a bit of me that's disappointed we didn't go on to get four or five.

"But again you have to show the opposition respect, they put bodies on the line and the goalkeeper made some good saves. For us to get three good goals, three points and a clean sheet, it's obviously really pleasing for us.

Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe celebrates the win over Rovers. Pic: Craig Hawkhead.

"A lot of people told me this week it was going to be a tough game, and we knew it would be a tough game.

"But we knew it was going to be a tough game for Doncaster as well, and I'm sure Grant McCann will show us that respect in his press conference. We're on a journey, we're just trying to be better than the week before, and I think everyone can see the improvement in the group."

Rovers, who have dropped down to fifth in the standings, will now lick their wounds and go again next weekend at home to AFC Wimbledon.

