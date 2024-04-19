'Disappointed' - Doncaster Rovers release statement regarding proposed scrapping of FA Cup replays
It was announced yesterday that the FA plan to abolish replays from the first round proper onwards, meaning all ties will have to be decided on the day either inside 90 minutes or after extra-time or penalties.
At present replays have been scrapped from the fifth round onwards but the long-standing tradition is now set to be consigned to the history books - aside from the qualifying rounds. A host of EFL clubs have condemned the decision and Rovers have now released their own statement.
Published on their website, it says: "Doncaster Rovers were disappointed to learn of the decision to abolish replays in the Emirates FA Cup proper without fair consultation with clubs.
"The future of replays in the competition had been a major topic in the on-going negotiations over vital financial redistribution from the Premier League to the clubs of the EFL.
"It is frustrating to hear that this important topic of conversation has been overridden, particularly without a just and proper consultation process.
"Cup replays have been incredibly valuable for dozens of clubs across the EFL and non-league pyramid for decades. That they should be so flippantly removed, with no details of recompense provided, is bitterly disappointing.
"We look forward to receiving guidance from the EFL on how the decision will be challenged as well as hearing from the Football Association on how the organisation plans on either compensating clubs or engaging in a fair consultation process."
