'Disappointed' - Doncaster Rovers release statement regarding proposed scrapping of FA Cup replays

Doncaster Rovers have released a statement condemning the proposal to scrap FA cup replays.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 19th Apr 2024, 16:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It was announced yesterday that the FA plan to abolish replays from the first round proper onwards, meaning all ties will have to be decided on the day either inside 90 minutes or after extra-time or penalties.

At present replays have been scrapped from the fifth round onwards but the long-standing tradition is now set to be consigned to the history books - aside from the qualifying rounds. A host of EFL clubs have condemned the decision and Rovers have now released their own statement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Published on their website, it says: "Doncaster Rovers were disappointed to learn of the decision to abolish replays in the Emirates FA Cup proper without fair consultation with clubs.

The Eco-Power Stadium.The Eco-Power Stadium.
The Eco-Power Stadium.

"The future of replays in the competition had been a major topic in the on-going negotiations over vital financial redistribution from the Premier League to the clubs of the EFL.

"It is frustrating to hear that this important topic of conversation has been overridden, particularly without a just and proper consultation process.

"Cup replays have been incredibly valuable for dozens of clubs across the EFL and non-league pyramid for decades. That they should be so flippantly removed, with no details of recompense provided, is bitterly disappointing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We look forward to receiving guidance from the EFL on how the decision will be challenged as well as hearing from the Football Association on how the organisation plans on either compensating clubs or engaging in a fair consultation process."

Related topics:EFLPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.