'Disappointed' - Doncaster Rovers release statement regarding proposed scrapping of FA Cup replays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was announced yesterday that the FA plan to abolish replays from the first round proper onwards, meaning all ties will have to be decided on the day either inside 90 minutes or after extra-time or penalties.

At present replays have been scrapped from the fifth round onwards but the long-standing tradition is now set to be consigned to the history books - aside from the qualifying rounds. A host of EFL clubs have condemned the decision and Rovers have now released their own statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Published on their website, it says: "Doncaster Rovers were disappointed to learn of the decision to abolish replays in the Emirates FA Cup proper without fair consultation with clubs.

The Eco-Power Stadium.

"The future of replays in the competition had been a major topic in the on-going negotiations over vital financial redistribution from the Premier League to the clubs of the EFL.

"It is frustrating to hear that this important topic of conversation has been overridden, particularly without a just and proper consultation process.

"Cup replays have been incredibly valuable for dozens of clubs across the EFL and non-league pyramid for decades. That they should be so flippantly removed, with no details of recompense provided, is bitterly disappointing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad