‘Different class’, ‘fantastic finish’: Young Doncaster Rovers pair praised for starring role at loan club

Young Doncaster Rovers pair Will Flint and Jack Goodman both scored as loan club Gainsborough Trinity earned their first win of the season.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 14:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 14:43 BST

Trinity thrashed Guiseley 4-0 in the Northern Premier League Premier Division last night, having lost two of their opening three games.

Flint, a central defender and second-year scholar, played 90 minutes while striker Goodman scored his first goal of the campaign after coming on as a second-half substitute.

On Flint, who has joined the club on a one-month youth loan, Gainsborough boss Neal Bishop said: "He was outstanding again.

Jack Goodman in first team action for Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX
Jack Goodman in first team action for Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX
"He was a different class for us, so composed."

Flint, who is also capable of playing in central midfield, is highly regarded at Doncaster and was named captain of their Under-18s team earlier this summer.

Doncaster boss Grant McCann said of his loan: "It's a good move.

"We want to try and get the younger players out as much as we can to get experience because I think it helps them and it helps us."

Goodman, a first-year pro who has already made ten senior appearances for Rovers, is set to spend the season with Trinity.

He netted 21 times for Doncaster's youth team last term to earn a two-year professional contract.

Bishop, whose side had not scored in their opening three matches, said: "I'm delighted he got his goal. He's had a thankless task in the first three games.

"He finished fantastic. He will get his chances and he will get goals for us.”

Elsewhere, Tavonga Kuleya was an unused substitute as Graeme Lee’s Marske United, who play in the same division as Gainsborough, earned their first win of the season.

