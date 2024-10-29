Derby joy on a night of little jeopardy and eerie silence - the story of Barnsley 1 Doncaster Rovers 3

Doncaster Rovers' players celebrate Joe Ironside's goal on a night when they got the job done with little fuss.

Not many tricks but a smattering of treats.

Anyone looking for a bit of pre-Halloween fun and games from this derby dust-up between Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers eventually saw a half-decent affair unfold, although they were made to wait for it on a strange old night at Oakwell.

It lacked the usual intensity of these type of affairs - understandable given the complex nature of the EFL Trophy's group stage format - and at many points in the night this game felt like a pre-season friendly. Which is all well and good when the sun is shining on your back in July, but less so amid the chills of late October.

The lack of appetite for this contest, certainly among the locals in this part of South Yorkshire, was evident given the huge chunks of red seats in the home ends. This stadium, usually a bowl of noise for a game under the lights, was eerily empty. Two of the stands were completely shut off with only a tiny smattering in the main stand trying to make some noise even though this was a dead rubber for Darrell Clarke's side having lost both previous group outings.

The travelling Rovers support, which made up just under half of the official 1,813 attendance, did their best to bring the noise to this contest and certainly made themselves heard all night. But a combined 21 changes tells you everything you need to know about where in the priority list this competition sits for both.

Jordan Gibson, one of the ten alterations made by Rovers boss Grant McCann, tried his best to take this game by the scruff of the neck. He showed quick footwork in the final third, providing more than one accurate pass for colleagues in the first half.

That none of them were taken was down to Rovers' profligacy, with Joe Sbarra and Joe Ironside both guilty of botching chances. Gibson himself came closest to breaking the deadlock when he saw an effort blocked by Bayley McCann - son of Grant - on the line.

Barnsley, with a sprinkling of senior players in a mostly youthful side, were limited in terms of clearcut chances that tested stand-in goalkeeper Ian Lawlor. They did eventually find a breakthrough when Conor McCarthy's header found Lawlor's bottom-corner ten minutes from the end. But by then Rovers had forged a two-goal lead, and it was a buffer they would eventually restore to make this a fairly routine, if unspectacular, night’s work.

After a hatful of chances had gone beggin, right on the brink of half-time Joe Ironside provided a bullet header from close range to a pinpoint centre from Jack Senior. Harry Clifton's tidy finish then doubled the lead barely two minutes after his introduction.

Kyle Hurst, who had teed up Clifton, then added gloss with a fine strike himself as Rovers avoided any late spooks on a strange and eerie night in Barnsley.

The victory confirms Rovers’ place in the next round as the knock-out format (thankfully) is brought back into play.

Rovers: Lawlor, Nixon (Yeboah 69), Emmanuel, Anderson, Senior (Bailey 60), Fleming, Close (Molyneux 79), Kelly, Sbarra (Clifton 69), Gibson (Hurst 69), Ironside

Man of the match: Kyle Hurst. Only on the pitch for the last quarter but picked up where he left off from the weekend. Scored one, made one – but could easily have had a hat-trick.

Unused substitutes: Sharman-Lowe, Sharp.

Attendance: 1,813 (773).

Referee: Elliott Bell.