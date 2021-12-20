Departed Doncaster Rovers boss to appear in Sky Sports documentary

Richie Wellens. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

‘Class of ‘92: Full Time’ details the story of Salford City under the ownership of former Manchester United stars Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham.

The latest series, which will be aired on consecutive nights this week, looks back on last season – and should make for interesting viewing for Rovers fans.

Wellens was hired by Salford in November 2020 but was sacked by the League Two club less than five months later.

The documentary goes behind-the-scenes at the training ground, in the dressing room and in the boardroom and could offer some fascinating insight into Wellens’ managerial style and methods and why it did not work out for him at the Peninsula Stadium.

Wellens returned to Rovers, where he had two spells as a player, in May and was handed a long term task of restoring the club’s footballing identity forged under Sean O’Driscoll.

But he was sacked just over six months later after an uninspiring spell in charge, blighted by injuries and some dubious recruitment, which left Doncaster in the League One relegation zone.

Wellens’ overall record at Rovers was P26 W6 D5 L15 F17 A47.