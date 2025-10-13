Deja vu for Doncaster Rovers Belles as they slip to latest defeat

Doncaster Rovers Belles slipped to defeat at Millmoor against Chorley. Picture: @donnybelles/X

Winning is arguably the best habit in football, so losing is the exact opposite. Doncaster Rovers Belles lost 2-0 at home to Chorley on Sunday, a result which saw them drop one place to 8th in the 12-team strong FA Women's National League Division One North table.

Both Chorley goals came in the game's opening quarter to reward a solid first half. Belles did their best to redress matters after the interval, but to no avail. So, after six League games, Belles have six points - the same as last season and one less than after six games in 2023-24.

Belles ended last season in a relegation position, but were reprieved from dropping to tier five by clubs elsewhere being unable to commit to the demands required of them. Just like last season the Division One North table has split into two distinct sections with Chorley remaining in sixth place, now five points ahead of a trio of teams on six points.

Belles take a break from their quest for League points this Sunday when they host Birmingham City's PGA team in the Plate.

Belles need to win to boost confidence ahead of a pair of games against teams in the top half of the table ahead of clashes against fellow strugglers.

* Rossington Main's second game in the North East Regional League Southern Division ended in a 3-1 home defeat to Handsworth with Phoebe Sneddon getting a late consolation for Main's first goal in tier six. Both Lyssa Brearley and Ffion Brown scored twice along with a single by Grace Cook for Scawthorpe Scorpions who finished 5-1 home winners over Sheffield Wednesday Development for their first points of the season in Sheffield & Hallam Women and Girls League Division Three.