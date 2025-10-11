Defensive dilemma and midfield poser - Doncaster Rovers predicted team to face Leyton Orient
You have to go back more than a month - September 6 to be precise - for the last three-point haul for Grant McCann's side.
But a morale-boosting midweek EFL Trophy win has undoubtedly boosted confidence and they'll head to the capital hoping to get the better of an Orient side who have lost their last three league games. In terms of team selection, there's a few posers for McCann to contend with.
Despite Thimothee Lo-Tutala keeping a clean sheet in the Trophy, Ian Lawlor is likely to come back into the side after being rested at Grimsby.
In defence Jamie Sterry (shoulder) remains sidelined meaning Tom Nixon will start at right-back. James Maxwell should come back in on the other flank. In the centre, there’ll definitely be at least one change from Burton last weekend with Sean Grehan away on international duty. Connor O'Riordan is back available after an ankle-related lay-off we’ll give the nod to Matty Pearson and Jay McGrath.
Owen Bailey is a cert to start in the three-man midfield and Ben Close could keep his league spot alongside him. In terms of the furthest forward midfielder, Robbie Gotts did his starting chances the world of good after a brace at Blundell Park. He looks likely to come in from the start, at Joe Sbarra's expense.
The front three of Jordan Gibson, Billy Sharp and Luke Molyneux all look good bets to earn recalls after none of them started midweek.
Our predicted XI: Lawlor, Nixon, Pearson, McGrath, Maxwell, Bailey, Close, Gotts, Molyneux, Sharp, Gibson