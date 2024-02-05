Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Goalkeeper Thimothée Lo-Tutala arrived on loan from Hull City whilst the only outgoing saw defender Adam Long depart. Long's contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

The 23-year-old joined Rovers in the summer of 2022 and made 25 appearances in total. He had not featured since the final day of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, he's tied up a new club after it was announced he's signed for non-league side AFC Fylde.

The former Wigan Athletic man said: "I’m really pleased the deal has gone through and I’m an AFC Fylde player. The club’s facilities are outstanding for this level, and the mentality around the squad is a really positive one.

“I feel I’m a player with a lot to give and I hope that the continued positivity around the football club after a good few results can continue to push us on.”

Fylde are battling relegation in the National League but sealed a big win away at Dorking last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad