Defender seals quickfire transfer after Doncaster Rovers departure

Transfer deadline day saw one in, one out at Doncaster Rovers.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 5th Feb 2024, 09:48 GMT
Goalkeeper Thimothée Lo-Tutala arrived on loan from Hull City whilst the only outgoing saw defender Adam Long depart. Long's contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

The 23-year-old joined Rovers in the summer of 2022 and made 25 appearances in total. He had not featured since the final day of last season.

Now, he's tied up a new club after it was announced he's signed for non-league side AFC Fylde.

The former Wigan Athletic man said: "I’m really pleased the deal has gone through and I’m an AFC Fylde player. The club’s facilities are outstanding for this level, and the mentality around the squad is a really positive one.

“I feel I’m a player with a lot to give and I hope that the continued positivity around the football club after a good few results can continue to push us on.”

Fylde are battling relegation in the National League but sealed a big win away at Dorking last weekend.

Speaking about the reasoning behind letting Long go, Rovers' boss Grant McCann said: "Adam just needed to play. He's not played at all this season mainly down to injuries. It got to a stage where we felt for his own personal development he needed to go and play football."

