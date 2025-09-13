'Day to forget', 'tormented' - Doncaster Rovers ratings from sobering Wigan Athletic loss

Rovers were aggrieved to have not been awarded an early penalty at the Brick Community Stadium when Luke Molyneux appeared to be brought down just inside the area. Despite the claims, nothing was given and just minutes later it would be the hosts who were celebrating taking the lead. The lively Joe Hungbo darted down the left and whipped in a centre that goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala allowed to go straight through him, with Dara Costelloe bundling home from close range.

A shell-shocked Rovers then quickly found themselves 2-0 down through Matt Smith. Lo-Tutala's punch away from a centre landed at his feet just inside the box. He then feigned a shot before firing home at the second attempt low into the bottom-left corner.

Rovers did their best to rally with Billy Sharp seeing an effort blocked from close-range and Molyneux having a long-ranger tipped behind for a corner.

Sharp then glanced a header wide just after the restart, as the visitors sought to find a way back into the contest - but those hopes would ultimately be killed off on 50 minutes when Fraser Murray unleashed a wicked, left-footed shot that flew into the net to open up a three-goal buffer that the hosts never looked like surrendering.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players:

1 . Thimothee Lo-Tutala 4 Made a real gaffe for Wigan's opener and didn't exactly cover himself in glory for the second when he elected to punch straight to goalscorer Smith. Some good moments thereafter, but helpless for the third strike. A day to forget for the stopper. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Tom Nixon 5 Restored after missing the Bradford match. Got forward when he could but Hungbo tormented him plenty, especially in that first half. Tried his luck first half with a venomous volley that Tickle held well. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Connor O'Riordan 5 Back in at centre-half after his successful right-back cameo last week. Struggled against wily operator Mullin, in truth, but chipped in with nine clearances. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Matty Pearson 4 Not as commanding as we usually expect. A few iffy moments and zero tackles which probably says alot. Sacrificed just after the hour for Grehan. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales