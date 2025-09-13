'Day to forget', 'tormented' - Doncaster Rovers ratings from sobering Wigan Athletic loss

Rovers were aggrieved to have not been awarded an early penalty at the Brick Community Stadium when Luke Molyneux appeared to be brought down just inside the area. Despite the claims, nothing was given and just minutes later it would be the hosts who were celebrating taking the lead. The lively Joe Hungbo darted down the left and whipped in a centre that goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala allowed to go straight through him, with Dara Costelloe bundling home from close range.
A shell-shocked Rovers then quickly found themselves 2-0 down through Matt Smith. Lo-Tutala's punch away from a centre landed at his feet just inside the box. He then feigned a shot before firing home at the second attempt low into the bottom-left corner.
Rovers did their best to rally with Billy Sharp seeing an effort blocked from close-range and Molyneux having a long-ranger tipped behind for a corner.
Sharp then glanced a header wide just after the restart, as the visitors sought to find a way back into the contest - but those hopes would ultimately be killed off on 50 minutes when Fraser Murray unleashed a wicked, left-footed shot that flew into the net to open up a three-goal buffer that the hosts never looked like surrendering.
Here's how we rated the Rovers players: