Daughter's charity trek as ex-Doncaster Rovers player dad battles Alzheimer's

Harold Wilcockson, who made more than 120 appearances for the club in two separate spells, is “quite a number of years into his Alzheimers journey,” his daughter Jill has said and she is determined to help other dementia sufferers by taking on a 28 mile charity walk.

She will undertake the challenge in February for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

She said: “My dad is quite a number of years into his Alzheimers journey, a bumpy journey at that.

Former Doncaster Rovers player Harold Wilcockson.

"It’s a while since I last raised money for Alzheimer’s, so with Christmas and New Year over, Covid here to stay in some form and seeing so many people and families struggle with this horrendous disease, I don’t want the need for continued research to stop.

"I hope at some point in the future treatment will be much more advanced allowing individuals and their families to live much better lives.

"It’s horrendous - anyone who hasn’t experienced Alzheimer’s contact me and I’ll tell you the truth.

"If you want to help me to support the cause and raise vital funds for dementia research, please donate.

"Whether it’s £5 or £1 - just a 100 people giving a pound each is an amazing £100.

"You will be helping to make an impact. Together we can make a difference, and give hope to all those living with dementia.”

Sheffield born Wilcockson, now 78, first arrived at Belle Vue in 1967 from Rotherham United.

The defender was part of the squad that lifted the Division Four title during the 1968-69 season under Lawrie McMenemy.

In his first spell at the club between 1967-69, he scored four goals in 84 appearances, before moving to Sheffield Wednesday.

However, by 1971 he was back at Belle Vue and made 38 more appearances and scoring one more goal before being released in 1973.

In total, he made 122 appearances for Rovers during his career.