Date set for Doncaster Rovers’ Bristol Street Motors Trophy round of 32 tie against Nottingham Forest U21

A date has been confirmed for Doncaster Rovers’ round of 32 tie in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy at home to Nottingham Forest U21.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 28th Nov 2023, 12:43 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 12:43 GMT
Doncaster's Ma Faal scores the opening goal against Burton Albion which helped secure top spot in Northern Group H of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. Rovers Now face Nottingham Forest U21 on Tuesday, December 5, kick-off 7pm. (Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com) Doncaster's Ma Faal Scores the opening goal

The Forest youngsters will make the trip to the Eco-Power Stadium in the first knockout stage of the competition on Tuesday, December 5 for a 7pm kick-off.

Rovers earned a home fixture having claimed top spot in Northern Group H.

The club will be releasing ticket information for the game in due course.