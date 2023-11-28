Date set for Doncaster Rovers’ Bristol Street Motors Trophy round of 32 tie against Nottingham Forest U21
A date has been confirmed for Doncaster Rovers’ round of 32 tie in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy at home to Nottingham Forest U21.
The Forest youngsters will make the trip to the Eco-Power Stadium in the first knockout stage of the competition on Tuesday, December 5 for a 7pm kick-off.
Rovers earned a home fixture having claimed top spot in Northern Group H.
The club will be releasing ticket information for the game in due course.