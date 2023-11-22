News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers are being given a 16.5% per cent chance of relegation.Doncaster Rovers are being given a 16.5% per cent chance of relegation.
Data experts predicts final points tally and finishing position for Doncaster Rovers, plus where Sutton United, Tranmere Rovers, Forest Green Rovers and every other side are expected to finish - picture gallery

It will continue to be a tough season ahead for Doncaster Rovers. .
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 14:31 GMT

The data – carried out by bookmakers BetVictor – believes Rovers will still flirt with relegation this season, despite three wins out of their last four.

Take a look at what predicted table and deliver your verdict on where you think Rovers will finish via our social media channels.

The supercomputer uses the match simulator to predict the outcomes of a full season's fixtures. The simulation is run 10,000 times, following which we calculate average standings and probabilities.

You can get all the latest Rovers news here.

Win league: 86.8% Automatic promotion: 99.8% Play-off spot 0.2%

1. Stockport County - 100pts (+51)

Win league: 86.8% Automatic promotion: 99.8% Play-off spot 0.2% Photo: Matthew Peters

Win league: 12.1% Automatic promotion: 90.4% Play-off spot: 9%

2. Mansfield Town - 88pts (+38)

Win league: 12.1% Automatic promotion: 90.4% Play-off spot: 9% Photo: Chris Holloway

Win league: 0.8% Automatic promotion: 37.6% Play-off spot 47.5%

3. Notts County - 77pts (+15)

Win league: 0.8% Automatic promotion: 37.6% Play-off spot 47.5% Photo: Jess Hornby

Win league: 0.1% Automatic promotion: 16.9% Play-off spot: 50.7%

4. Wrexham - 75pts (+12)

Win league: 0.1% Automatic promotion: 16.9% Play-off spot: 50.7% Photo: Chris Holloway

