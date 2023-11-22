It will continue to be a tough season ahead for Doncaster Rovers. .

The data – carried out by bookmakers BetVictor – believes Rovers will still flirt with relegation this season, despite three wins out of their last four.

Take a look at what predicted table and deliver your verdict on where you think Rovers will finish via our social media channels.

The supercomputer uses the match simulator to predict the outcomes of a full season's fixtures. The simulation is run 10,000 times, following which we calculate average standings and probabilities.

You can get all the latest Rovers news here.

1 . Stockport County - 100pts (+51) Win league: 86.8% Automatic promotion: 99.8% Play-off spot 0.2% Photo: Matthew Peters Photo Sales