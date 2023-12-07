News you can trust since 1925
Crawley Town are tipped to win 57 points this season.Crawley Town are tipped to win 57 points this season.
Data experts give latest verdict on how the final League Two table will look and where Doncaster Rovers, Colchester United, Walsall, Harrogate Town and Tranmere Rovers will finish - picture gallery

Doncaster Rovers have a one in ten chance of being relegated, according to the latest supercomputer predictions.
Published 7th Dec 2023, 11:07 GMT

The data – carried out by bookmakers BetVictor – believes Rovers will have a tough second half of the season.

Take a look at what predicted table and deliver your verdict on where you think Rovers will finish via our social media channels.

The supercomputer uses the match simulator to predict the outcomes of a full season's fixtures. The simulation is run 10,000 times, following which we calculate average standings and probabilities.

Win league: 79.7% Automatic promotion: 98.6% Play-off spot: 1.4%

1. Stockport County - 95pts (+46)

Win league: 79.7% Automatic promotion: 98.6% Play-off spot: 1.4% Photo: Richard Heathcote

Win league: 16,8% Automatic promotion: 85.6% Play-off spot: 13.4%

2. Mansfield Town - 86pts (+36)

Win league: 16,8% Automatic promotion: 85.6% Play-off spot: 13.4% Photo: Chris Holloway

Win league: 1.2% Automatic promotion: 33.9% Play-off spot: 52.4%

3. Wrexham - 77pts (+20)

Win league: 1.2% Automatic promotion: 33.9% Play-off spot: 52.4% Photo: Chris Holloway

Win league: 1.2% Automatic promotion: 28.8% Play-off spot: 53.8%

4. Notts County - 77pts (+14)

Win league: 1.2% Automatic promotion: 28.8% Play-off spot: 53.8% Photo: Jess Hornby

