Doncaster Rovers have a one in ten chance of being relegated, according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

The data – carried out by bookmakers BetVictor – believes Rovers will have a tough second half of the season.

Take a look at what predicted table and deliver your verdict on where you think Rovers will finish via our social media channels.

The supercomputer uses the match simulator to predict the outcomes of a full season's fixtures. The simulation is run 10,000 times, following which we calculate average standings and probabilities.