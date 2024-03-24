Crawley Town control their own destiny after victory at Tranmere Rovers.Crawley Town control their own destiny after victory at Tranmere Rovers.
Crawley Town control their own destiny after victory at Tranmere Rovers.

Data experts give latest take on final League Two table after latest twists in promotion and relegation battles, including predictions for Doncaster Rovers, Swindon Town, Walsall, Crewe Alexandra and Barrow

Doncaster continued their improvements with a 2-0 win over Forest Green Rovers.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th Mar 2024, 10:18 GMT

Rovers are now 18th in the table, though hope will continue to grow that Rovers will be at the right end of the table next season.

At the other end of the table, Sutton United tightened it up at the bottom after victory over Accrington as the three horse race to avoid relegation bunches up.

This is what the SuperComputer, conducted by the footballwebpages.co.uk website, predicts will happen.

Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

Get the latest Rovers news here.

88pts (+49)

1. Mansfield Town

88pts (+49) Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
86pts (-+41)

2. Stockport County

86pts (-+41) Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
81pts (+25)

3. Wrexham

81pts (+25) Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
78pts (+16)

4. Crewe Alexandra

78pts (+16) Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Data expertsLeague TwoSutton United