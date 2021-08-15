Darren Moore sees progress in old side Doncaster Rovers

Rovers were in control for much of the clash at Hillsborough but were undone heading into the final 15 minutes with two goals in a three minute spell from Barry Bannan and Dennis Adeniran.

Moore says he has noticed improvement from Rovers in his scouting of their recent matches and felt they stepped up further on Saturday.

He said: “I’ve watched them over three or four games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Moore

“Richie will have them settled down and as the weeks go by they’re getting stronger and stronger.

“I can see clear play to them and what they’re about.

“They made it really difficult for us and I knew it was going to be a difficult game.

“Derby games never go to plan and from their last couple of games they wanted a response coming here.

“I’m pleased that the players stuck to the task.”

Bannan fired in a stunning strike on 72 minutes to break the deadlock with Adeniran slotting home three minutes later to take the game beyond Rovers.

Richie Wellens’ side dominated the first half in possession and territory terms, forcing a tactical switch from Moore at half time as he instructed his players to push higher up the pitch.

“We just wanted to get the three points,” Moore said.

“I thought the first half was difficult and we couldn’t get into our rhythm or get close enough to them.

“In the second half I said to them we needed to step on it and get five extra metres up the pitch.

“We know they wanted to build from the back and work through so we needed to get bodies in and around them to cause more problems.

“We knew there would be some tired legs out there after 70 minutes or so because they had the game in midweek and we had a full week to work.

“We made a couple of tactical changes and they made the difference for us.”

*