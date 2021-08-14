Darren Moore says no one could doubt his commitment to Doncaster Rovers

Darren Moore

Moore will come up against Rovers this afternoon for the first time since jumping ship to Sheffield Wednesday in March.

Looking back on his 20 months in charge of Rovers, Moore has a fondness for the club but could not turn down the opportunity to manage the Owls.

“My job that was done at my previous club, I really enjoyed it,” Moore said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am thankful to David Blunt and Gavin Baldwin for giving me the opportunity at Doncaster Rovers Football Club.

“It is a wonderful club. I played there as a pro and came back as a manager and I had two fantastic seasons there and I don’t think anyone could argue with my commitment to the club.

“But the opportunity came here and I wanted to take it and I am really pleased to be here at Sheffield Wednesday and I will endeavour to do everything I possibly can at this club to try and get things moving and better here.”

Moore could not prevent the Owls from slipping into League One at the end of last season, though he spent much of his time away from the club after suffering a severe illness on contracting Covid-19.

So far this term, the 46-year-old has overseen a pair of goalless draws.

His departure from the Keepmoat left a sour taste in the mouths of many Rovers supporters but he does not expect anything out of the ordinary in terms of reaction from the away end at Hillsborough.

“I would expect heat from any away end, otherwise it would mean I am not doing my job,” he said. “If I am getting any heat from the away end, hopefully it is the right type of heat.

“I am just looking forward to the game. My mindset is just the occasion and not the game. I am professional enough to see it that way.

“It is a wonderful game for both sets of fans and a nice local derby, so it is an exciting game and it is the first league game of the season for us in front of our home support and I am just looking forward to the game.

“We are looking forward to seeing Richie [Wellens] and the team come down.

“It will be a good footballing match. Two managers that want to get the ball down and play.

“We look forward to seeing him and his staff here tomorrow.”

Striker Callum Paterson may be available for Wednesday despite suffering a heavy blow to the head in last week’s draw at Charlton Athletic.

New signings Lee Gregory, Lewis Gibson and Sylla Sow are all set to be part of the Owls squad for the first time.

*