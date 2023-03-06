Danny Schofield wants reaction from Doncaster Rovers pair who were dropped

Both players had started every game under Schofield but were benched for Saturday's 0-0 draw.

Striker Miller was the headline omission, having started every game he's been available for this season. But Doncaster's 11-goal top-scorer has gone 15 games without finding the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he hopes to trigger a response from the pair, who were both used off the bench at Edgeley Park, Schofield said: "That’s what you are hoping for.

Doncaster Rovers striker George Miller.

"You want players to be out on the football pitch, to fight for their place.

"Ideally you want a fit and healthy squad who are doing that, so there’s healthy competition and people are pushing each other for those starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s something I really want to develop going forward.”

Caolan Lavery took Miller’s place in the starting XI for just his second start since joining from National League side Scunthorpe United in January.

Lavery had been ‘champing at the bit’ to play more minutes after scoring nine goals in 19 appearances earlier this season, including seven in his final eight games for the Iron.

Still, Schofield admitted it was a tough call to drop Miller, whose goals have carried the team at times this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “There were a lot of discussions between myself and the coaching staff and with George and Ben.

"They fully understand, it’s a team game. They are coming out of this fixture to impact later on. They’ve got to understand my decision, which they do.