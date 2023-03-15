Danny Schofield reveals he almost joined Doncaster Rovers twice as a player

Had things turned out differently, the Hexthorpe-born former winger might have been turning out for Doncaster Rovers 25 years ago aged 17.

Then a striker, Schofield was impressing for Brodsworth Miners Welfare in the Northern Counties East League.

His performances had earned the attention of clubs higher up the football pyramid, including Ian Snodin’s Doncaster, then adjusting to life in the Conference.

Danny Schofield skips the tackle of Brentford defender Michael Turner at Griffin Park in 2005 (photo by Ker Robertson/Getty Images).

"I had interest from Huddersfield and Doncaster,” recalls Schofield.

"Huddersfield showed a little bit more interest and I went up and trialled with them.

"I was trialling for about six weeks, playing game after game, then eventually they offered me an 18-month contract.

"I had no hesitation in signing it, I was really pleased.”

The Terriers were quicker off the mark with their interest than Rovers were, allowing them to steal a march on their Yorkshire rivals.

In exchange for Schofield, they reportedly paid a fee of £2,000 and donated a spare set of goal nets, and a bag of footballs.

He would go on to make almost 300 appearances for the club over the next decade after being converted to a winger.

As a boy, Schofield’s footballing education came on the local playing fields of Doncaster with the likes of of Hyde Park Knights, Scawthorpe Scorpions and Askern Miners Welfare.

There were trials at Nottingham Forest, Scunthorpe and Barnsley, but they all ended in disappointment.

“I wasn’t quick enough or strong enough. I had other things but when you are 14 or 15 you are still growing,” he says.

"I was always difficult when they said ‘not today, you are not good enough’. That probably helped me grow as a person.

"I stuck at it, believed in myself quite a lot as a player and believed I could play professionally one day.

"That dream came true, albeit at Huddersfield and not Doncaster.”

A fans’ favourite at Huddersfield, Schofield became adept at playing on either flank or down the middle.

Then, fresh from a stint in the Championship with Millwall, the playmaker was to have another sliding doors moment with his hometown club in 2011.

“I got offered an extra year’s contract at Millwall but I felt I deserved a little bit more,” Schofield says.

"Doncaster were one of the sides I identified as a really good footballing team at the time under Sean O’Driscoll.

"We made contact and had discussions, although things aren’t always straightforward.

"You have got a big squad, you need to move players on before you can actually offer a deal. I don’t think it was close.

"Then an offer came from Rotherham, a longer-term contract and it suited me."

The unexpected twists life takes now sees Schofield in the top job at the Eco-Power Stadium.

That fate could also have been different had he accepted an offer to manage in Belguim’s top flight last summer instead of staying at Huddersfield, where he was made head coach shortly after.

"I never really thought an opportunity at Doncaster would come, particularly not as coach,” admits Schofield.