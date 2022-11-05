The impressive National League North leaders should have ran out more comfortable winners but eventually sealed a 1-0 victory and their passage into the second round thanks to Gold Omotayo’s late header.

Rovers failed miserably to build on the encouraging signs seen in Schofield’s first three games in charge and took over an hour to register an attempt on goal.

“It’s a difficult one to take,” said Schofield.

Kieran Agard missed a gilt-edged chance to equalise at the death. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

“The last three games previously I've seen lots of positives in the performance and today I don’t think it was a good performance and I don’t think we deserved to win the game.

“We always speak about how important the start of the game is – we need to compete, we need to win first and second balls and we need to be intense with our actions – and I felt we were second on that today.

“I thought King’s Lynn deserved their win.

“There weren’t many positives from the game and I’m a little bit disappointed in terms of what I’ve seen building up to this game in the previous fixtures.

"I’ve given the players a lot of praise because I’ve seen a lot of positives previously but today we fell short.”

Lively King’s Lynn burst out of the blocks and immediately pinned Rovers back with an energetic press.

They continued to carve out good chances throughout the game and eventually got their reward when substitute Omotayo headed home from a long throw.

“Fundamentally we were second today in terms of the physical duels, the first and second and balls,” said Schofield.

"We found it very difficult to build play in terms of how we have done in the past – to have the ball and progress up the pitch.

"I think a mixture of those two factors were the reasons behind it.

"We knew King’s Lynn were a good team at the level they are playing at. They’re very aggressive and they want to get up against your players.

"We need to be better in those situations.

"We need to be much cleaner with the ball, we need to be sharper to make the movements, we need to give options to the player who is under pressure really quickly and I don’t think we did that.