Rovers have managed just two efforts on target in their last two games, although both have ended up in the back of the net.

They spent most of Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Crawley camped in their own half and struggled to keep possession for more than a few seconds at a time.

Schofield declared himself pleased with the point but accepted there were areas for improvement.

Doncaster Rovers manager Danny Schofield gives out instructions during a break in play against Crawley Town.

Asked for specifics, he said: “On the back of recent performances it’s with the ball, definitely.

"The chance creation against Crawley was low, although we came away from it with a point, and I thought it was a hard-fought point.

"In those attacking areas, creating more chances.”

Schofield also called for defensive improvements after his side conceded late on at the Broadfield Stadium after being under sustained pressure throughout the match.

On Saturday his side take on fourth-placed Northampton Town, who are unbeaten in their last six matches.

"They are in a good vein of form and have had a really good season so far,” said Schofield, whose side has just one win in seven.

"We will prepare as intensely as always and try and be as thorough as possible to know the opponent, but we will also have our gameplan and way of doing things.

"We will embrace the challenge and hopefully we can have a positive performance and result.”