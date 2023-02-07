Danny Schofield happier with result than performance in Doncaster Rovers win

Second-half goals from Ben Close and Kyle Hurst helped Doncaster snap a three-game losing streak and move within two points of Stockport County in the final play-off spot.

Tranmere dominated possession and twice hit the woodwork through Kane Hemmings and Brad Walker but the hosts were ruthless in front of goal and converted their only two efforts on target.

Schofield said: "It was a good result in the end, especially after recent results, and important we got the win.

Doncaster's players celebrate Ben Close's goal.

"It was a team we knew were going to be very competitive, particularly from the Boxing Day fixture, and it was that. It was a much-needed win.”

A slice of luck handed Doncaster the advantage just after the hour mark when Ben Close’s effort from outside the box took a big deflection before beating Mateusz Hewelt in the Tranmere goal.

Just three minutes later they doubled their lead when full debutant Charlie Lakin stole the ball back high up the pitch and released Kyle Hurst one-on-one to score his seventh goal of the season.

At the other end Jonathan Mitchell made several smart stops in the Doncaster goal to earn just his fifth clean sheet this term.

Schofield said: “I don’t think it was a good performance from us in terms of the overall game but what we did show was a lot of desire, a lot of spirit.

"Defensively we were very good, we didn’t have as much possession as we normally do but this is football.

"We controlled a lot of moments without the ball and took our chances well."

Micky Mellon’s Tranmere managed 18 efforts on goal – three times as many as Doncaster – with six of them on target.

They also won nine corners compared to zero for their hosts, but returned to Birkenhead empty-handed.

Schofied said: “Stats have been heavily stacked in our favour in previous games and we have lost.

"Today was the other way round and we won the game.

"Hopefully I’ll be in this game a long time and I still won’t be able to explain it. It’s football, it’s why we love it.