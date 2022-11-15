Danny Schofield feels the love from Rovers fans after ‘emotional’ moment

But Hexthorpe lad Danny Schofield is living that reality every day with Doncaster Rovers - and loving every second of it four weeks into the role.

Schofield was serenaded by 1,200 travelling fans on Saturday after overseeing Rovers' best performance of the season so far against local rivals Grimsby Town, which resulted in a 3-1 win.

That was their second straight win in League Two and moves them within two points of the play-offs.

Danny Schofield celebrates Saturday's win over Grimsby with 1,200 travelling fans.

It was also the perfect way to respond to the humiliation of the FA Cup first-round exit at the hands of non-league side King’s Lynn seven days previously.

The strength of the emotion felt from the terraces meant 42-year-old Schofield, who still lives in Doncaster, was almost lost for words. Almost.

He said: “It was a special feeling, really emotional. I really can’t describe it.

“As people know, I’m a Doncaster lad and I know I had friends in that crowd.

“To have that support from the fans, it gives you so much energy."

A strong connection between the fans and the team and staff has been missing at Doncaster Rovers for some time.

It’s still early days, but there are signs that bond is strengthening under Schofield.

Schofield, who previously cited Sean O'Driscoll’s era in charge of the club as one he admired, said: "I talk about positive energy all the time and when you have that connection through good times and also the bad times, it’s outstanding.

