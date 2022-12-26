Schofield was unable to offer an explanation for his side’s performance against a side who had not won for 10 matches, which came after one of their strongest displays of the season last time out against Newport.

Kane Hemmings gave Tranmere a first-half lead before Kieron Morris and Paul Lewis struck in the second period to condemn Doncaster to their fourth 3-0 defeat of the season and third loss in four.

“It's difficult to explain straight after the game,” said Schofield, whose team was booed off by the travelling fans who stayed until the final whistle at Prenton Park.

Tranmere's Paul Lewis scores the third goal.

"The moments where we were really good, where we were well organised and pressing well, winning the first and second balls against Newport, weren’t there today.

"After the early stages of the game we were second best all over the pitch.”

Rovers could have climbed back into the League Two places with a win on Boxing Day.

Instead, they fell further away from the top seven as their season continues to be blighted by inconsistency.

Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield.

They managed just two efforts on target in Birkenhead in what was another largely toothless attacking display.

Schofield said: "We try and be consistent with the training schedule, what we’ve implemented in training and the messages we are giving to players.

“We try to always raise standards and be as professional as possible in every moment.

"Sometimes it’s very difficult when you feel as though those things are happening on the training pitch and you’re having performances which are really positive – and good results – to then drop off.”

Despite more teething problems, Schofield – who has lost five of his opening nine games in charge – insisted the current crop of players are good enough to play the way he wants them to.

He said: “We have shown that in other times.

"I don’t think we implemented our game plan today, part of that was credit to Tranmere in terms of their structure and formation.

"We weren’t at our best today.”