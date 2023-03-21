Doncaster looked to have kept their faint play-off hopes alive thanks to Caolan Lavery’s first goal for the club in what was their only effort on target for the second game running.

But Crawley substitute Rafiq Khaleel equalised in the final 10 minutes to earn his side a share of the spoils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers defended well for large periods but barely laid a glove on a team with the second worst defence in League Two.

Doncaster Rovers' Caolan Lavery celebrates his goal against Crawley Town.

Schofield said: “From a defensive point of view it was a fair point.

"We probably lacked quality in certain moments in attack, but I think the effort and the fight, and the way we defended, probably deserved a point.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schofield blamed a growing injury list for his team’s lack of punch in attack after naming four teenagers and 20-year-old Todd Miller on the bench.

Rovers lost their 13-goal top-scorer George Miller to injury in last weekend’s defeat at Salford.

Harrison Biggins, who has scored five times this season, also limped off in that clash.

"We have got players coming in who haven’t played many games and are inexperienced in League Two football,” said Schofield, who lost Miller and Biggins’ replacements, Caolan Lavery and Liam Ravenhill, to cramp in the second half at the Broadfield Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We understand where we’re at and where we need to improve.”

Schofield added: "It’s a good point.

"I’m not looking for excuses but with the amount of injuries we have I thought the players who came in today competed really well and really helped the team fight for a point.

"That's the most important thing, they all fought together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schofield had labelled Tuesday’s match ‘must-win’ if Doncaster were to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Eight points now separate them from seventh-placed Salford with nine games to play.

Schofield said: “As long as it’s mathematically possible you have got to keep fighting for every point.

"We will try and get players back fit and try and build the strength of the squad so we have more players to select from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will just keep fighting for the points in every game and see what happens come the end of the season.”