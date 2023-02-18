George Miller and Caolan Lavery squandered gilt-edged opportunities in the capital as Doncaster's three-game winning streak came to an end, leaving them three points off the top seven.

"It was a disappointing result in the end,” said Schofield. “We played some really good stuff at times, particularly in the first half.

"We had a really big moment at 0-0 and some really good chances to go ahead but didn’t take them."

Doncaster Rovers head coach Danny Schofield.

Rovers started both halves brightly and should have taken the lead seconds after the restart when George Miller met James Maxwell’s cross into the six-yard box.

But the striker’s effort from point-blank range was blocked on the line by Coby Rowe who headed home from a corner three minutes later.

Schofield said: "It was a great bit of play to create that opportunity for George.

"I know the player blocked it on the line but I don’t think there was a great deal of good contact.”

Substitute Caolan Lavery almost scored with his first touch as Doncaster went in search of an equaliser.

An unmarked Lavery connected with a cross inside the box but couldn’t keep his effort on target.

That was the closest Rovers came to levelling the match before Sutton wrapped up the win in the 88th minute through David Ajiboye.

Schofield said: "I said to the lads ‘between both boxes I thought we played some really good stuff but ultimately the game is decided in both boxes’.

"I thought we dealt with a lot of their direct play, the first and second contacts for the majority of the game.

"Tommy Rowe slipped for the corner and they took the lead and for the second goal we got done on the counter-attack but we were chasing the game in that moment.”

Rovers also saw a first-half penalty appeal turned down when Kyle Hurst was clipped inside the box.

The winger stayed on his feet, however, with referee Darren Drysdale allowing play to continue.

Schofield said: “I said to the fourth official ‘it’s a penalty’ and he said ‘he (Hurst) should have gone down’.