Knoyle snubbed a new contract at the Eco-Power Stadium and joined Doncaster's League Two rivals Stockport County last week before declaring: "I hope the fans ambitions are one day matched by those at the club [sic]."

Asked if supporters should be worried about his comments, Schofield said: “No. We are working hard, we have had three new players come into the club – one in a position what Kyle Knoyle's vacated.

"We believe these players can have impact and help us achieve what we want to this season.

Former Doncaster Rovers defender Kyle Knoyle.

"It’s always a bit of a challenge when your best players leave, but we have to move on quickly and replace those and move forward.”

Rovers have made three loan signings since Knoyle’s departure, including an attacking right-back in Blackburn’s James Brown, who coincidentally spent the first half of the campaign with Stockport.

Discussing Doncaster’s ambitions this term, Schofield said: "The ambition of the majority of clubs is always to try and get promotion from any league, depending on what your budget is, what your squad is like.

"That has to be the focus, you have to aim for the highest levels. This is something I’m ambitious about and we speak about quite a lot as a staff, so it’s always our focus.”

Rovers are still in the market for new players in January.

"I’m really excited by the three signings we’ve made so far,” said Schofield.

