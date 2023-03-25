Danny Schofield blames mistakes in Doncaster Rovers’ defeat to Northampton Town

Errors in either half from Jonathan Mitchell gifted Northampton two goals on their way to a comfortable win, which left Doncaster with just one victory in eight.

The Cobblers created relatively few chances aside from their goals but didn’t have a huge amount of defending to do either as Rovers managed just two half chances on goal.

“It’s a difficult one to take,” said Schofield.

Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield.

"I think we lost the game on two mistakes ultimately and that’s football.

Mitchell had been restored to the starting XI against his former club after recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

But just two minutes into his return he allowed Mitch Pinnock’s shot following a corner to slip through his arms and legs to give Northampton the lead.

"From the set play we have got to the ball quicker on the edge of the box. It’s come through bodies but Mitch probably knows he’s got to do better in that situation,” said Schofield.

With Doncaster pushing for an equaliser at the start of the second half, Mitchell cleared straight into the path of striker Sam Hoskins, who fired home at the second attempt to make it 2-0.

The keeper atoned somewhat late on when he stopped Tete Yengi from making it 3-0 from close range, but all in all it was another afternoon to forget.

Schofield insisted the goalkeeper was fit to play and said: “He trained Thursday and Friday at a good intensity to make sure he was game-ready.”

Doncaster have now conceded five goals due to individual errors in their last four games.

Schofield said: "It’s something we are aware of. It’s something we try and reduce. We don't want to place a load of pressure or anxiety on the players.

"We discuss what we can do in those moments. It’s hard to take it when you make so many errors.”

Rovers may have been short on bodies with nine players unavailable but their opponents had 13 players missing.

The home side also lost James Brown and Caolan Lavery to injury.

"I can’t make excuses but I feel it does become more of a challenge when you have got key players out,” said Schofield.